All shiny Pokémon for St. Louis Safari Zone in Pokémon Go

For those participating in Pokémon Go’s St. Louis Safari Zone, you’re in for a treat as there are several exclusive Pokémon that you’ll be able to encounter during this limited time. You might be able to catch Chatot, several forms of the Unown, Pikachu in a Safari Zone outfit, Throh, and several others, during this event. However, many of the Pokémon appearing during this event have the chance to appear as shiny versions. These are all of the shiny Pokémon that can appear during the St. Louis Safari Zone event. You will need a ticket to participate in this event.

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that can show up at the event. Because it’s a ticketed event, there’s an extremely good chance you will encounter multiple shiny versions of these Pokémon, and there are even more Pokémon that will be spawning in the event.

Bulbasaur

Burmy (plant)

Ferroseed

Jigglypuff

Lunatone

Machop

Maney

Meditite

Oddish

Pikachu (Safari zone costume)

Roselia

Snivy

Teddiursa

Throh

Trapinch

Turtwig

You’ll want to bring several PokéBalls with you when participating in this event. The St. Louis Safari Zone event will be from November 12 to 14, with early access happening from 9 AM to 5 PM, with general admission occurring from 11 AM to 5 PM. Make sure to show up on top depending on the flexibility of your ticket to get the most out of the event.