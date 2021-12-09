All Spartan Core location in Lockdown in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite bucks series tradition by mostly abandoning linear level design in favor of an open-ended structure. It’s not as large and filled with as many activities as modern open world games, but there’s still a decent chunk of optional content to dive into, such as the spartan cores.

Spartans cores, which are used to upgrade Master Chief’s abilities, are found across the different segmented landmasses comprising the map. Ignore the numbering in the list as there is no required order for gathering the cores. With that out of the way, our guide will help you find all eight spartan cores in the Lockdown landmass.

Spartan Core #1

This spartan core is found along the edges of the Northern end of the map East of The Tower. Keep following the edges of the landmass overlooking the endless chasm. The spartan core is on one of the hexagonal pillars/platforms along with some other equipment.

Spartan Core #2

The next two spartan cores are found within The Tower, one of the fast travel locations which also happens to be the name of one of the main story missions. The first spartan core is nestled underneath the tower itself.

Approach the gravity lift from the tower’s South entrance, which is the same entrance used during the story. You’ll notice two shacks toward your right underneath the Eastern walkway before taking the lift. The inside of one of the shacks is exposed. Circle around them and you’ll find the spartan core tucked away inside the neighboring shack.

Spartan Core #3

This second spartan core is also in the same general location. This time, though, it’s inside The Tower. Take the gravity lift inside. Head to your right and a metal door will open before you, illuminating a staircase to the next floor.

Take this staircase and follow the hallway until you find the only other accessible staircase leading to the third floor. From the entrance to the third floor, turn right and continue along the hallway while keeping tabs of the metal gratings along your left.

When you come across a space with four separate metal gratings that you can’t peer through because they’re blocked off, you’re in the right place. The spartan core is in the corner along with the enclosed metal gratings.

Spartan Core #4

This core is found in a stretch of land between The Tower and FOB Golf. There’s an enemy encampment situated on a hill with drop pods strewn about. You’ll find the spartan core in the middle of the encampment next to the large rock formation. You should have a clear view of The Tower from here, decked out in red along with a logo plastered along its massive wall.

Spartan Core #5

This spartan core is found just South of FOB Foxtrot. You’ll come across a large rock formation with what appears to be a Pelican that’s long past its prime.

Walk up to the inoperable ship and you’ll find a detached wing half-submerged into the ground. The spartan core is right by this wing in front of a box of grenades.

Spartan Core #6

This spartan core is just along the outer edges of Ransom Keep. There’s a bridge that extends nearby one of the fusion reactors you were tasked with destroying when discovering this location. This bridge connects the fusion reactor to an area still just barely within the limits of Ransom Keep with a destroyed ship in the corner and some ammo caches. The spartan core is hidden in plain sight among a bunch of containers leaning against the metallic shelf-like structure pictured below.

Spartan Core #7

This spartan core is found far to the South of Ransom Keep and just West of Carrera Squad. There’s a split along the landmass indicating a chasm between two ends of the map. Luckily, the chasm doesn’t actually stretch the entirety of the split pictured in the map. The spartan core is found on top of a hexagonal pillar/platform in this split just before the chasm actually begins. It’s leaning against the Eastern cliffside next to a sniper.

Spartan Core #8

This spartan core is along the Eastern edges of Lockdown just sandwiched between FOB Golf and Carrera Squad. There’s a hill that leads up to a scenic overlook spot with hexagonal pillars on both sides at the hill’s peak. The area is guarded by enemies every time you approach. Be careful and take them out so you can grab the spartan core in peace. The overlook provides a partial view of one of the other explorable landmasses, Reformation.