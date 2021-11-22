All Special Evolution Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
All of the special evolution Pokémon requirements in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
You’re going to encounter several Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that require a specific item or move to transform into their final evolution. It can be difficult to remember all of these specific requirements. In this guide, we’re going to share and list out all of the Special Evolution Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
These are all of the Pokémon that require a Specific Evolution step.
- Aipom into Ambipom with double hit
- Azurill into Marill with high friendship
- Bonsly into Sudowoodo with mimic
- Budew into Roserade with high friendship, day
- Buneary into Lopunny with high friendship
- Chansey into Blissey with high friendship
- Chingling into Chimecho with high friendship, night
- Clamperl into Gorebyss while holding Deep Sea Scale, trade
- Clamperl into Huntail while holding Deep Sea Tooth, trade
- Clefairy into Clefable with a Moon Stone
- Cleffa into Clefairy with high friendship
- Comby female into Vespiquen
- Dusclops into Dusknoir while holding Reaper Cloth, trade
- Eevee into a Glaceon with the Ice Rock or the Ice Stone
- Eevee into Espeon with high friendship, day
- Eevee into Flareon with a Fire Stone
- Eevee into Jolteon with a Thunder Stone
- Eevee into Leafon with the Mossy Rock or the Leaf Stone
- Eevee into Umbreon with high friendship, night
- Eevee into Vaporeon with a Water Stone
- Electabuzz into Electivire while holding Electirizer, trade
- Feebas into Milotic with high friendship or Dawn Stone
- Gligar into Gliscor while holding a Razor Fang, night
- Gloom into Bellossom with a Sun Stone
- Gloom into Vilepulme with a Leaf Stone
- Golbat into Crobat with high friendship
- Graveler into Golem through Trade
- Growlithe into Arcanine with a Fire Stone
- Happiny into Chansey while holding Oval Stone, day
- Haunter into Gengar through trade
- Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff with a Moon Stone
- Kadabra into Alakazam through trade
- Kirlia male into Gallade with a Dawn Stone
- Lickitung to Lickilicky with Rollout
- Lombre into Ludicolo with a Water Stone
- Machoke into Machamp through trade
- Magmar into Magmortar while holding Magmarizer, trade
- Magneton into Magnezone using a Thunder Stone
- Mantyke into Mantine with Remoraid in your party
- Mime Jr. to Mr. Mime with Mimic
- Munchlax into Snorlax with high friendship
- Murkrow into Honchkrow with a Dusk Stone
- Nidorina into Nidoqueen with a Moon Stone
- Nidorino into Nidoking with a Moon Stone
- Nosepass into Probopass using a Thunder Stone
- Nuzleaf into Shiftry with a Leaf Stone
- Onix through Steelix while holding Metal Coat, trade
- Pichu into Pikachu with high friendship
- Pikachu into Raichu with a Thunder Stone
- Piloswine into Mamoswine with ancient power
- Poliwhirl into Politoed while holding King’s Rock, trade
- Poliwhirl into Poliwrath with a Water Stone
- Porygon into Porygon2 while holding Up-Grade, trade
- Porygon2 into Porygon-Z while holding Dubious Disc, trade
- Rhydon into Rhyperior while holding Protector, trade
- Riolu into Lucario with high friendship
- Roselia into Roserade with a Shiny Stone
- Scyther into Scizor while holding Metal Coat, trade
- Seadra into Kingdra while holding Dragon Scale, trade
- Shellder into Cloyster with a Water Stone
- Skitty into Delcatty with a Moon Stone
- Slowpoke into Slowking while holding King’s Rock, trade
- Sneasel into Weavile while holding Razor Claw, night
- Snorunt female into Froslass with a Dawn Stone
- Staryu into Starmie with a Water Stone
- Sunkern into Sunflora with a Sun Stone
- Tangela to Tangrowth with ancient power
- Togetic into a Togekiss with a Shiny Stone
- Vulpix into Ninetales with a Fire Stone
- Weepinbell into Victreebel with a Leaf Stone
- Yanma into Yanmega with ancient power