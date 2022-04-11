All Spring Into Spring 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

For the Spring Into Spring 2022 event in Pokémon Go, you’ll have the chance to encounter multiple Pokémon throughout the wild who have exclusive flower crowns added to their appearance. These Pokémon will only appear for a limited time throughout the event, along with the exclusive Spring Into Spring 2022 Field Research tasks you can earn by visiting Poké Stops and Gyms. In this guide, we’ll cover all Spring Into Spring 2022 Field Research tasks and rewards you can get in Pokémon Go.

These Field Research tasks for the Spring Into Spring 2022 event will only appear alongside the event. Spring Into Spring 2022 starts on April 12 and goes until the 18. You’ll have seven days to obtain as many as possible, earning exclusive rewards for this event. You can only hold three Field Research tasks at a time.

These are all of the Field Research tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for the Spring Into Spring 2022 event.

Hatch an Egg – Pikachu or Eevee with a flower crown encounters

Hatch 2 Eggs – A Buneary with a flower crown encounter

We will be updating this guide with additional field research tasks as we learn about them. Do not expect to see these appearing after April 18 in your local area following the event.