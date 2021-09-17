All Stands in Roblox Project Star

Project Star is a newly released Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Much like Roblox A Universal Time, there are several Stands present in the game, each with its own unique attributes. To help players, here is a list of every Stand available, along with its drop rarity in the game.

Cream- 3% drop rate

Death Thirteen- 5% drop rate

Emperor- 20% drop rate

Hermit Purple- 10% drop rate

Horus- 6% Chance

Hierophant Green- 10% drop rate

Judgment- 15% drop rate

Magician’s Red- 5% drop rate

Prime Star Platinum The World- 0.25% drop rate

Silver Chariot- 10% drop rate

10% drop rate Star Platinum- 2.5% drop rate

Sun- 1% drop rate

The Fool- 7.5% drop rate

The World- 0.2% drop rate

Tower of Gray- 20% drop rate

How to get a Stand

Players can acquire a Stand through one of the three Arrows available in the game. These Arrows are scattered throughout Cairo City with different drop rates. That said, the Stand you receive is random, and it boils down to the Rarity of the Arrow.

Stand Arrow- 1x Rarity

Unusual Stand Arrow- 1.5x Rarity

Gleaming Stand Arrow- 2x Rarity

There is also Cursed Stand Arrow, which boasts a 100x rarity, but it can only be acquired through D’arby Item Roll in DIO’s mansion and will cost a hefty 5,000 Cash or 50 Robux.