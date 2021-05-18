All Team Rocket grunt Pokémon teams and shadow Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go – May 2021

Team Rocket has returned to Pokémon Go over the past few months, steadily becoming a larger issue in the mobile game as they use their shadow Pokémon to invade Pokéstops. Players have the chance to defeat the many grunts invading these locations, and any player who defeats a Team Rocket Grunt has the chance to receive a shadow Pokémon reward, and a mysterious component. These components will be used to craft a Rocket Radar to find one Sierra, Arlo, or Cliff, the three leaders of Team Go Rocket.

The shadow Pokémon you can capture from these grunts depends on which one you battle against. During the Luminous Legends Y event, at the end of the Season of Legends, Team Rocket Grunts are receiving brand new shadow Pokémon rosters, and new rewards. For those looking for the new shadow Pokémon to catch, you’ll want to battle as many grunts as you can encounter.

We’ll be listing Team Rocket grunt teams and their rewards below, and this is a list we are consistently updating.

Team Rocket grunt Pokémon teams and shadow Pokémon rewards