All Team Rocket grunt Pokémon teams and shadow Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go – May 2021
The backbone of Team Rocket.
Team Rocket has returned to Pokémon Go over the past few months, steadily becoming a larger issue in the mobile game as they use their shadow Pokémon to invade Pokéstops. Players have the chance to defeat the many grunts invading these locations, and any player who defeats a Team Rocket Grunt has the chance to receive a shadow Pokémon reward, and a mysterious component. These components will be used to craft a Rocket Radar to find one Sierra, Arlo, or Cliff, the three leaders of Team Go Rocket.
The shadow Pokémon you can capture from these grunts depends on which one you battle against. During the Luminous Legends Y event, at the end of the Season of Legends, Team Rocket Grunts are receiving brand new shadow Pokémon rosters, and new rewards. For those looking for the new shadow Pokémon to catch, you’ll want to battle as many grunts as you can encounter.
We’ll be listing Team Rocket grunt teams and their rewards below, and this is a list we are consistently updating.
Team Rocket grunt Pokémon teams and shadow Pokémon rewards
|Type of Team
|Team Rocket grunt gender and dialogue
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Shadow Pokémon Reward
|Ace
|Female: “Winning is for winners or … Get ready to be defeated or … Don’t bother- I’ve already won!”
|Snorlax
|Poliwrath
Gardevoir
|Dragonite
|Snorlax
|Bug
|Male: “Go, my super bug Pokémon!”
|Shuckle
Snorith
Skorupi
|Pinsir
Venomoth
|Scyther
Beedrill
Scizor
|Anorith
Skorupi
Shuckle
|Dark
|Female: “Wherever there is light, there is also a shadow.”
|Poochyena
Murkrow
|Mightyena
Sableye
|Cacturne
Shiftry
|Poochyena
Murkrow
Mightyena
Sableye
|Dragon
|Female: “Roar! How’d that sound?”
|Dratini
|Dragonair
|Gyarados
|Dratini
|Electric
|Female: “Get ready to be shocked!”
|Electrike
Electabuzz
|Electabuzz
Flaaffy
|Electabuzz
Ampharos
|Electrike
Electabuzz
|Fighting
|Female: “This buff physique isn’t just for show!”
|Makuhita
Machop
|Machoke
|Hitmonchan
Hariyama
Hitmonlee
|Makhuita
Machop
|Fire
|Female: “Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?”
|Vulpix
Magmar
|Ninetales
Magmar
|Ninetales
Charmeleon
|Vulpix
Magmar
Ninetales
|Flying
|Female: “Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!”
|Starly
Zubat
|Golbat
Staravia
|Crobat
Dragonite
Gyarados
|Starly
Zubat
|Ghost
|Male: “Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke!”
|Duskull
Shuppet
|Banette
|Dusknoir
Sableye
|Duskull
Shuppet
|Grass
|Male: “Don’t tangle with me!”
|Hoppip
Tangela
Oddish
|Tangela
Gloom
Skiploom
|Vileplum
Victreebel
Shiftry
|Hoppip
Tangela
Oddish
Gloom
Skiploom
|Ground
|Male: “You’ll be defeated into the ground!”
|Diglett
Swinub
|Marowak
Vibrava
|Gliscor
Flygon
|Diglett
Swinub
|Ice
|Female: “You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.”
|Spheal
Snover
|Cloyster
Swinub
Sealeo
|Lapras
Abomasnow
|Spheal
Snover
Cloyster
Swinub
Sealeo
|Normal
|Male: “Normal does not mean weak.”
|Teddiursa
|Porygon2
Raticate
|Snorlax
Porygon-Z
|Teddiursa
|Poison
|Female: “Coiled and ready to strike!”
|Grimer
Skorupi
Nidoran
|Nidorina
Nidorino
|Ndorina
Weezing
Muk
|Grimer
Skorupi
Nidoran (Female)
|Psychic
|Male: “Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?”
|Slowpoke
Wobbuffet
|Kadabra
Drowzee
Hypno
|Exeggutor
Kirlia
|Slowpoke
Wobbuffet
|Rock
|Male: “Let’s rock and roll!”
|Nosepass
Arona
|Lairon
Pupitar
Larvitar
|Pupitar
Tyranitar
|Nosepass
Aron
Lairon
Pupitar
Larvitar
|Water
|Female: “These waters are treacherous!”
|Spheal
Horsea
Poliwag
|Marshtomp
Quagsire
|Politoed
Poliwrath
|Spheal
Horsea
Pliwag
|Water
|Male: “These waters are treacherous!”
|Magikarp
|Magikarp
|Magikarp
|Magikarp