All Team Rocket grunt Pokémon teams and shadow Pokémon rewards in Pokémon Go – May 2021

The backbone of Team Rocket.

Team Rocket has returned to Pokémon Go over the past few months, steadily becoming a larger issue in the mobile game as they use their shadow Pokémon to invade Pokéstops. Players have the chance to defeat the many grunts invading these locations, and any player who defeats a Team Rocket Grunt has the chance to receive a shadow Pokémon reward, and a mysterious component. These components will be used to craft a Rocket Radar to find one Sierra, Arlo, or Cliff, the three leaders of Team Go Rocket.

The shadow Pokémon you can capture from these grunts depends on which one you battle against. During the Luminous Legends Y event, at the end of the Season of Legends, Team Rocket Grunts are receiving brand new shadow Pokémon rosters, and new rewards. For those looking for the new shadow Pokémon to catch, you’ll want to battle as many grunts as you can encounter.

We’ll be listing Team Rocket grunt teams and their rewards below, and this is a list we are consistently updating.

Team Rocket grunt Pokémon teams and shadow Pokémon rewards

Type of TeamTeam Rocket grunt gender and dialogueFirst PokémonSecond PokémonThird PokémonShadow Pokémon Reward
AceFemale: “Winning is for winners or … Get ready to be defeated or … Don’t bother- I’ve already won!”SnorlaxPoliwrath
Gardevoir		DragoniteSnorlax
BugMale: “Go, my super bug Pokémon!”Shuckle
Snorith
Skorupi		Pinsir
Venomoth		Scyther
Beedrill
Scizor		Anorith
Skorupi
Shuckle
DarkFemale: “Wherever there is light, there is also a shadow.”Poochyena
Murkrow		Mightyena
Sableye		Cacturne
Shiftry		Poochyena
Murkrow
Mightyena
Sableye
DragonFemale: “Roar! How’d that sound?”DratiniDragonairGyaradosDratini
ElectricFemale: “Get ready to be shocked!”Electrike
Electabuzz		Electabuzz
Flaaffy		Electabuzz
Ampharos		Electrike
Electabuzz
FightingFemale: “This buff physique isn’t just for show!”Makuhita
Machop		MachokeHitmonchan
Hariyama
Hitmonlee		Makhuita
Machop
FireFemale: “Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?”Vulpix
Magmar		Ninetales
Magmar		Ninetales
Charmeleon		Vulpix
Magmar
Ninetales
FlyingFemale: “Battle against my Flying-type Pokémon!”Starly
Zubat		Golbat
Staravia		Crobat
Dragonite
Gyarados		Starly
Zubat
GhostMale: “Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke!”Duskull
Shuppet		BanetteDusknoir
Sableye		Duskull
Shuppet
GrassMale: “Don’t tangle with me!”Hoppip
Tangela
Oddish		Tangela
Gloom
Skiploom		Vileplum
Victreebel
Shiftry		Hoppip
Tangela
Oddish
Gloom
Skiploom
GroundMale: “You’ll be defeated into the ground!”Diglett
Swinub		Marowak
Vibrava		Gliscor
Flygon		Diglett
Swinub
IceFemale: “You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks.”Spheal
Snover		Cloyster
Swinub
Sealeo		Lapras
Abomasnow		Spheal
Snover
Cloyster
Swinub
Sealeo
NormalMale: “Normal does not mean weak.”TeddiursaPorygon2
Raticate		Snorlax
Porygon-Z		Teddiursa
PoisonFemale: “Coiled and ready to strike!”Grimer
Skorupi
Nidoran		Nidorina
Nidorino		Ndorina
Weezing
Muk		Grimer
Skorupi
Nidoran (Female)
PsychicMale: “Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?”Slowpoke
Wobbuffet		Kadabra
Drowzee
Hypno		Exeggutor
Kirlia		Slowpoke
Wobbuffet
RockMale: “Let’s rock and roll!”Nosepass
Arona		Lairon
Pupitar
Larvitar		Pupitar
Tyranitar		Nosepass
Aron
Lairon
Pupitar
Larvitar
WaterFemale: “These waters are treacherous!”Spheal
Horsea
Poliwag		Marshtomp
Quagsire		Politoed
Poliwrath		Spheal
Horsea
Pliwag
WaterMale: “These waters are treacherous!”MagikarpMagikarpMagikarpMagikarp

