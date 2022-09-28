Roblox AU Reborn codes (September 2022)

Roblox has a huge anime fandom, and there are many great anime games. The games are in many genres, but the most fun anime games are fighting ones, and Roblox AU Reborn is one of those. The game grants you many powerful anime characters and pits you against other players. The fights are intense, and you must practice your skills and attacks to be the most powerful. Additionally, you can earn money and buy more characters and items. The game also has many working codes that will help you get random rewards and improve your game. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox AU Reborn.

All working codes for Roblox AU Reborn

AU: R recently updated its game and added a bunch of new working codes on top of the already working ones. The codes are very practical and will help you greatly in the game. As the game gets newer updates or reaches new milestones, there will be more codes. The codes help you get random rewards that will sometimes give you very useful items.

!code 40klikes : Redeem this code to get random rewards.

: Redeem this code to get random rewards. !code 20klikes: Redeem this code to get random rewards.

Redeem this code to get random rewards. !code 30klikes: Redeem this code to get random rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox AU Reborn

To redeem the working codes in the game, you need to type the codes into the chat. Unlike many other Roblox games, AU Reborn does not have a dedicated option to enter the codes, and the only you can do it is to type them exactly as above into the chat and send it to get rewards. Remember that you need to get the codes exactly right, or you will not be able to redeem any rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox AU Reborn

As the game gets older, the working codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox AU Reborn.