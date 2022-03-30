All Tins of Fish locations in Fast-Flowing Waterworks in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s side objectives typically task you with finding a certain amount of collectibles in each level, and some are pretty well hidden. In Fast-Flowing Waterworks, if you can find three tins of fish scattered throughout the level, you’ll earn yourself an extra Waddle Dee to add to Waddle Dee Town. Here’s where to find every tin of fish in Fast-Flowing Waterworks.

Tin of Fish #1

You’ll find the first tin of fish at the end of the stream you travel down at the start of the level. To the right of the door leading to the next part of the level, there will be a small orb of light glowing on top of a closet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Touch the orb to trigger a smoke trail that will lead you to the left side of the room you’re currently in. The first tin of fish will appear at the end of the trail.

Tin of Fish #2

You’ll find the second tin during the part of the level where you can inhale multiple sets of stairs. At one point, you’ll come across a body of water with a bunch of burning barrels above it. Hit the switch below the barrels to raise a bridge across the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, inhale the stairs to your left, and move them under the burning barrels. Spit out the stairs, and then use Kirby’s ice form to get rid of the burning barrels. The tin will be behind the barrels.

Tin of Fish #3

Late in the level, you’ll encounter a few rooms where you’ll have to avoid some whirlpools. You’ll find the last tin floating around the first whirlpool. Be careful not to get too close to the whirlpool while trying to grab it, otherwise you’ll take a decent bit of damage.