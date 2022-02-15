Risk of Rain 2 will be getting yet another new Survivor when Void Fiend arrives in the Survivors of the Void DLC. This will be yet another new option to play as, giving players even more choice when it comes to trying to survive those huge waves of enemies.

Void Fiend has been heavily corrupted, and his playstyle is all about balance and risk versus reward.

All Void Fiend’s skills and abilities in Risk of Rain 2

His unique mechanic, Void Corruption, grants a huge power boost and affects Void Fiend’s other skills. Corruption is increased by taking damage and reduced by healing, but is always slowly creeping higher and higher. Once your Corruption reaches 100%, Void Fiend transforms into a more aggressive form .

Corruption is also Void Fiend’s healing mechanic: you’ll need to spend Corruption to heal Void Fiend, constantly balancing between healing and damage-dealing to survive.

Each of Void Fiend’s 4 abilities have dramatically different effects based on his form at the time: