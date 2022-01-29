Following the end of the Power Plant event where Team Rocket invades you with new shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, new special research arrives called Voltorb from the Hisui Region. It’s a special research project where you’ll have the chance to encounter the Hisuian version of Voltorb, a Grass and Electric-type Pokémon that will be appearing in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. All players will have access to this special research. You will receive it after the Power Plant event ends on January 30 at 10 in your local area. In this guide, we cover all Voltorb from the Hisui Region Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

There are only two tasks for this challenge. You won’t have to worry too much about it when it arrives, and all players should receive it.

All Voltorb from the Hisui Region Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – Voltorb encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Voltorb encounter

Give your buddy three treats – Voltorb encounter

Rewards: 3 Razz berries, 3 Pinap berries, and a Hisuian Voltorb encounter

Task 2

Catch 20 Pokémon – Voltorb encounter

Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon – Voltorb encounter

Make 10 curveball throws – Voltorb encounter

Rewards: 3 Razz berries, 3 Pinap berries, and a Hisuian Voltorb encounter