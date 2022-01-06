All Walrein weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Walrein is one of several Pokémon you can encounter as a raid boss in Pokémon Go. It’s a stronger, more advanced version than the traditional Walrein, so you might run into some difficulties attempting to take it down. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you use the best Pokémon team you can muster to defeat it. In this guide, we will cover all of Walrein’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to it in Pokémon Go.

All Walrein weaknesses

Walrein is an Ice and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Ice and Water-type attacks. You primarily want to use Electric, Grass, and Rock-type Pokémon against it. Fighting-types are always a powerful option, but they might lack a few defenses, making them a risky choice if you do not have a robust team.

Best Pokémon counters to Walrein

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Walrein include Zarude, Magnezone, and Lucario.

Zarude is a mythical Pokémon, a Dark and Grass-type. It’s become a powerful option for you to consider, especially in the PvP scene in the Ultra and Master League, giving it plenty of room against other Pokémon in raids. The best moveset to give Zarude is the fast move vine whip and the charged moves power whip and dark pulse.

Next is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. It comes with a hefty attack power, Electric-type attacks, and a robust defense layer due to it being a Steel-type. We highly recommend it for an array of raid battles. The best moveset to give Mangezone is the fast move spark, and the charged moves zap cannon and wild charge.

For our final option we recommend is Lucario, a Fighting and Steel-type. Like Magnezone, Lucario comes with the benefits of the Fighting-type strength and the assistance from it being a Steel-type to increase its defenses, making it a notable raiding Pokémon. The best moveset to give Lucario is the fast move counter and the charged moves aura sphere and close combat.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Walrein to beat it in a raid. These are the options you may want to consider to fill out the rest of your roster.

Breloom

Conkeldurr

Electivire

Hearcross

Luxray

Machamp

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Roserade

Sirfetch’d

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Venusaur

Zekrom

After defeating Walrein, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There is no chance of you encountering a shiny version of Walrein after beating it.