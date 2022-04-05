There are multiple characters and ships for you to unlock throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll be able to use these characters in the free play mode after completing the story missions and explore the galaxy with iconic heroes and villains. You can also add some unique characters to your adventure by using codes. In this guide, we cover all working codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

These are all of the viable codes you can use in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Aayla Secura: KH7P320

Admiral Holdo: XV4WND9

C-3PO (Holiday Special): C3PHOHO

Chewbacca (Holiday Special): WOOKIEE

D-O (Holiday Special): TIPYIPS

Darth Vader (Holiday Special): WROSHYR

Dengar: OKV7TLR

Gonk Droid (Holiday Special): LIFEDAY

Nute Gunray: WBFE4G)

Poe Dameron (Holiday Special): KORDOKU

Poggle the Lesser: Z55T8CQ

Ratts Tyerell: GR2VBXF2

Resistance Intersystem Transport Ship: SHUTTLE

Snap Wexley: SKYSAGA

Tarkin: 3FCPPVX

The Emperor: SIDIOUS

The Razor Crest: ARVALA7

When you’re ready to input any of these codes, you’ll want to jump into the game and go to your main menu. On the bottom, you’ll find an icon of an upside-down key, with a plus sign next to it. Click it, and you can enter the above codes to receive your reward.