All working codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
There are multiple characters and ships for you to unlock throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll be able to use these characters in the free play mode after completing the story missions and explore the galaxy with iconic heroes and villains. You can also add some unique characters to your adventure by using codes. In this guide, we cover all working codes for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
These are all of the viable codes you can use in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
- Aayla Secura: KH7P320
- Admiral Holdo: XV4WND9
- C-3PO (Holiday Special): C3PHOHO
- Chewbacca (Holiday Special): WOOKIEE
- D-O (Holiday Special): TIPYIPS
- Darth Vader (Holiday Special): WROSHYR
- Dengar: OKV7TLR
- Gonk Droid (Holiday Special): LIFEDAY
- Nute Gunray: WBFE4G)
- Poe Dameron (Holiday Special): KORDOKU
- Poggle the Lesser: Z55T8CQ
- Ratts Tyerell: GR2VBXF2
- Resistance Intersystem Transport Ship: SHUTTLE
- Snap Wexley: SKYSAGA
- Tarkin: 3FCPPVX
- The Emperor: SIDIOUS
- The Razor Crest: ARVALA7
When you’re ready to input any of these codes, you’ll want to jump into the game and go to your main menu. On the bottom, you’ll find an icon of an upside-down key, with a plus sign next to it. Click it, and you can enter the above codes to receive your reward.