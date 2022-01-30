An Elegant Tail request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Asabei just can’t seem to get a certain Pokémon out of his head. It has a long, elegant, spiral tail that sways like a leaf in the wind. As a member of the Survey Corps, it is our duty to track this Pokémon down and catalog it. Here is how you complete the Elegant Tail request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request after you have completed the task of calming down Lilligant and you are ready to head to the Cobalt Coastlands. You will find Asabei near the main entrance to town that leads to Prelude Beach. He is near the gate on a small hill. Talk to him and he will tell you all about the glorious Pokémon that he just has to have.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the Cobalt Coastlands. Once you get there, you will be on the hunt for Glameow. Luckily, Glameow spawn near the first camp you unlock in the Cobalt Coastlands. Just head down the hill from the camp to find a bunch of Glameow at any time of the day. Make sure to bring plenty of lures since Glameow can be a bit skittish and will most likely run when they spot you.

After you catch a Glameow, make your way back to Jubilife Village and hand it over to Asabei. He will reward you for your efforts with two doses of Aux Evasion and two sacks of Grit Gravel.