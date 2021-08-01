Roblox Blox Fruits codes (August 2021)

For those who have a fondness for colorful pirates who eat magical fruit to gain amazing powers, you’ll likely have heard of Roblox Blox Fruits. It’s a twist on the One Piece manga and animation show where players can eat devil fruit to gain new abilities. You can choose to take on these abilities or become a master swordsman where you take on diverse enemies and engage in boss battles, choosing to fight as a pirate or team up with the government as a marine.

How to redeem Roblox Blox Fruits codes

You can redeem the codes while playing Blox Fruits. Look for the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen. After clicking on it, a white search bar appears that reads “Codes: @BloxFruits,” and you can redeem whatever codes you have available and still function. You need to hit the “try” button next to the code after you’ve finished typing it in.

All active codes