Roblox Anime Evolution Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Anime Evolution Simulator is one of the top anime-themed fighting games currently on Roblox. While you start off pretty weak, you earn power and money as you fight characters, making it easier to battle them. The developer has various power-ups you can buy to make your time in Anime Evolution Simulator easier, but there are also codes you can use to get free rewards. So if you want free boosts or points in the game, here are all the codes for Anime Evolution Simulator.

All Anime Evolution Simulator codes list

Active Anime Evolution Simulator Codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for Anime Evolution Simulator.

FREEPOINTS3 – x2 Coin boost (New)

FREEPOINTS – x2 Point boost (New)

FREEPOINTS2 – x2 Point boost (New)

7KFAVS – x2 Power boost

25KFAVS – x2 Damage boost

35KFAVS – x2 Damage boost

50KFAVS – x2 Damage boost

1KLIKES – x2 Power boost

4KLIKES – x2 Power boost

10KLIKES – x2 Power boost

12KLIKES – x2 Power boost

15KLIKES – x2 Power boost

20KLIKES – x2 Power boost

25KLIKES – x2 Power boost

30KLIKES – x2 Power Boost

50KLIKES – x2 Damage boost

75KLIKES – x2 Power boost

10KVISITS – 250 coins

100KVISITS – x2 Power boost

200KVISITS – x2 Power boost

500KVISITS – x2 Power boost

1MVISITS – x2 Power boost

5MVISITS – x2 Power boost

8MVISITS – x2 Power boost

10MVISITS – x2 Power boost

CHRISTMASSOON – 50 Points

FREEPOINTS – 50 Points

FREEPOINTS2 – 50 Points

FREEPOINTS3 – 50 Points

MICKandRORTY – x2 Power boost

UPDATE13 – x2 Power boost

UPDATE14 – x2 Power boost

Release – 70 coins

Expired Anime Evolution Simulator Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Anime Evolution Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Anime Evolution Simulator

To redeem codes in Anime Evolution Simulator, follow the steps below:

Launch Anime Evolution Simulator on Roblox Click on the Twitter icon located in the lower left-hand corner. Enter working codes into the "Enter Code Here" text box and hit the green "OK" button to redeem.

How can you get more Anime Evolution Simulator codes?

To get additional codes and exclusive items for Anime Evolution Simulator code, you will need to follow the developer on Twitter. Alternatively, you can join the community Discord.

Why are my Anime Evolution Simulator codes not working?

If the code you used for Anime Evolution Simulator isn’t working, there are two reasons for that. One, it could be that you entered the code wrong. While the codes are not case-sensitive — from our testing — a minor typo will cause the code to not work. The second reason for a code not working is that it just expired. Codes usually expire within a month or so. So, expect codes for December to not work in January.

What do the boosts do in Anime Evolution Simulator?

There are a variety of boosts in Anime Evolution Simulator: coins, damage, gems, power, and lucky fighters. If you used any of these boosts, that particular stat or currency will get doubled. So, for example, if you used a x2 Damage Boost, you will deal double damage.

What is Anime Evolution Simulator?

Anime Evolution Simulator is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll fight popular characters from anime. By defeating these characters, you’ll get stronger and gain the ability to unlock much stronger fighters you can use in battle.