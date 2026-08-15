Anime Origins Codes (August 2026)

Our Anime Origins codes list contains all the latest active codes you can redeem for free Gems, Trait Rerolls, Stat Prisms, and other useful rewards.

Building a strong team in Anime Origins is going to take plenty of luck, resources, and grinding. Fortunately, you can get a head start by redeeming the various codes released by the developers, which can give you free Gems, Trait Rerolls, Stat Prisms, and other useful rewards. Below, you’ll find all the latest Anime Origins codes, along with instructions on how to claim them before they expire.

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All Active Anime Origins Codes

GAMESPEED : Rewards 10 Trait Rerolls and 10 Perfect Stat Prisms (New)

: Rewards 10 Trait Rerolls and 10 Perfect Stat Prisms THANKYOU! : Rewards 10 Trait Rerolls and 10 Perfect Stat Prisms (New)

: Rewards 10 Trait Rerolls and 10 Perfect Stat Prisms TYKaito! : Rewards 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Stat Prisms, and 1,000 Gems (New)

: Rewards 25 Trait Rerolls, 5 Stat Prisms, and 1,000 Gems AO : Rewards 25 Trait Rerolls (New)

: Rewards 25 Trait Rerolls Release! : Rewards 1,750 Gems (New)

: Rewards 1,750 Gems Origins: Rewards 20 Stat Prisms and 10 Perfect Stat Prisms (New)

Expired Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Anime Origins Codes

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

Launch Anime Origins on Roblox. Play the game until you reach Player Level 10. NOTE: Codes that dropped on the game’s release don’t require you to be Level 10. Click on Codes on the right side of the screen. Enter an active code into the text box. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

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Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If an Anime Origins code isn’t working, there are several possible reasons. Here is a short list of the most common ones:

Spelling errors: Anime Origins codes are case-sensitive and often mix letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes into the input field.

Anime Origins codes are case-sensitive and often mix letters, numbers, and special characters. To avoid spelling mistakes, copy and paste the codes into the input field. Expired codes: Developers often deactivate old codes without any notice, so it’s best to redeem any code you find right away.

Developers often deactivate old codes without any notice, so it’s best to redeem any code you find right away. Already claimed codes: Since there are new codes every week, keeping track of which ones you already claimed can be difficult. If you try to redeem a code more than once, you’ll get an appropriate error message.

Anime Origins Codes FAQ



Q: Where to look for codes? A: The best place to look for codes yourself is the Anime Origins Discord server. Q: What rewards can you get from codes? A: Codes reward you with Gems, Coins, Trait Rerolls, Stat Prisms, and other useful materials.

Q: How often are new codes released? A: New codes are usually released whenever there is an update, a hotfix, or a game-related milestone.

Q: When do codes expire? A: Most codes expire when the new update drops. Therefore, it’s crucial that you redeem all the codes as soon as you find them.

That does it for our list of Anime Origins codes. Remember to claim every active code while you can, as the free Gems, Trait Rerolls, and Stat Prisms can give you a massive boost to your progression speed. Also, be sure to check out all the other lists in the Codes category here on Gamepur, including ones for Be The Final Boss, Wonderland, and RE:Hands, Please!.

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