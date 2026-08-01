Lineage Piece Codes (August 2026)

Get free gems, rerolls, and other useful resources with these Lineage Piece codes!

If you’re looking to progress faster in Lineage Piece, redeeming the latest codes is one of the easiest ways to earn free rewards. Whether you’re after Gems, Race Rerolls, Trait Rerolls, or other valuable items, you’ll definitely get something you need. Below, we’ve compiled all the active Lineage Piece codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them before they expire.

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All Working Lineage Piece Codes

SOLEMNLAMENTOMG : Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, and Rerolls (Requires Level 100)

: Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, and Rerolls (Requires Level 100) UPDATE10 : Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, Reroll Essence, and Rerolls (Requires Level 500)

: Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, Reroll Essence, and Rerolls (Requires Level 500) 80KLIKES : Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, Reforgers, and Rerolls (Requires Level 750)

: Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, Reforgers, and Rerolls (Requires Level 750) ALMOST8MVISITS : Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, and Rerolls (Requires Level 1,000)

: Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, and Rerolls (Requires Level 1,000) PEAKUPDSOON: Rewards Chests, Gems, Coins, and Rerolls (Requires Level 1,250)

Expired Codes

SLIMEUPDATE | KOKUSHIBOWOW | GilgameshUPD | RAIDENSHOGUN | LineageIsHere | WOWUPDATE8 | 4MVISITS | Almost2MVisits | 2.5MLIKES | prlz3tungsahursigma | YHWACHOMG | 25KLIKES | SJWV2ISHERE | TYFOR10KLIKES | BEGINNERHELP | TYFOR400KFORVISITS | 2KCCU | MIYABIISHERE | FIREFLYSAM | 7MVISITS | SABERALTER | SimulatedSea | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN | 35KLIKES | SORRYFORDELAYMAK | 20KFAV | OMGAIZEN | TYFOR300CC | SOSORRYFORSLOWUPDATE | TYFOR100LIKES | 50KLIKES | TYFOR1KLIKES | 70KLIKES | JUDASUPDATE | GOATJO | 25KMEMBER | SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3 | SORRYFORDELAY67 | 1MVISITS | 5MVISITSOMG

How to Redeem Codes in Lineage Piece

Join the Priz’s Den Roblox group and like Lineage Piece on Roblox. Launch Lineage Piece. Click on Settings on the left side of the screen. Scroll all the way down to find the code input field. Type in or copy-paste the code into the input field. Click on Enter to claim the code and get the free boosts.

Go to Settings and scroll down to find the code redemption menu – Image via Gamepur

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Already Claimed Code : Each code can be claimed only once. If you try to claim the same code multiple times, you’ll get an error message.

: Each code can be claimed only once. If you try to claim the same code multiple times, you’ll get an error message. Misspelled Code : Codes for Lineage Piece are case-sensitive, and if you don’t input them properly, you’ll get an Invalid/Expired code error message.

: Codes for Lineage Piece are case-sensitive, and if you don’t input them properly, you’ll get an Invalid/Expired code error message. Expired Code: Codes might expire in the future. If that happens, we will update the list.

Where to Find More Codes?

The best place to look for codes is the Lineage Piece Discord server. There, you can also get updates on all the latest content releases, events, and giveaways. You can also find other players to farm the same content with and accelerate your progression.

Lineage Piece Codes FAQ

Q: How long do codes last? A: Codes usually last until the next update drops, which most often means 1-2 weeks.

Q: Are codes case-sensitive? A: Yes, codes for Lineage Piece are case-sensitive.

Q: When do you unlock code redemption? A: You unlock code redemption after you’ve liked the game and joined the developer’s Roblox group.

Q: When are new codes released? A: There’s no fixed schedule, but new codes typically arrive alongside game updates, bug fixes, special events, and community milestones.

That covers everything you need to know about the latest Lineage Piece codes. Since new codes can expire without warning, we’ll continue updating this guide with the newest freebies as soon as they’re released. While you’re here, be sure to check out our other Lineage Piece guides, including our race tier list, weapon tier list, accessory tier list, and more to help you become stronger.

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