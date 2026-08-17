Anime Stars Codes (August 2026)

Redeem the latest Anime Stars codes to get free Diamonds, Coins, Summons, Potions, and other useful rewards.

Anime Stars gives you plenty of reasons to keep building your roster, but you’ll need a lot of Coins, Diamonds, Summons, and other resources along the way. With the codes that developers release regularly, you’ll blaze through the early game and quicken your progression. To help you out, we’ve collected all the latest Anime Stars codes right below, including instructions on how to redeem them.

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All Working Anime Stars Codes

PATCHUPDATE : Rewards Diamonds, Potions, and Skill Resets

: Rewards Diamonds, Potions, and Skill Resets 7KCCU : Rewards Diamonds, Potions, Skill Resets, and Dragon Keys

: Rewards Diamonds, Potions, Skill Resets, and Dragon Keys 6KCCU : Rewards Potions

: Rewards Potions 5KCCU : Rewards Diamonds, Potions, and Skill Resets

: Rewards Diamonds, Potions, and Skill Resets 4KCCU : Rewards Summons and Potions

: Rewards Summons and Potions BANNERFIXED : Rewards Summons and Premium Summons

: Rewards Summons and Premium Summons SHUTDOWN : Rewards Summons and Potions

: Rewards Summons and Potions RELEASE: Rewards Coins, Diamonds, Summons, and Potions

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Stars

Launch Anime Stars on Roblox.

on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Scroll down until you find the code redemption box.

until you find the code redemption box. Enter a working code into the text box .

. Press Enter to redeem your rewards.

Image via Gamepur

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Misspelled Code : Codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive, but they can sometimes be tricky to spell. To avoid any errors, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out.

: Codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive, but they can sometimes be tricky to spell. To avoid any errors, copy and paste the codes instead of typing them out. Expired Code : Anime Stars codes rarely expire, but developers can deactivate them without warning. So, it’s best to redeem any codes you find as soon as possible.

: Anime Stars codes rarely expire, but developers can deactivate them without warning. So, it’s best to redeem any codes you find as soon as possible. Already Redeemed Code: If you try to redeem a code more than once, you’ll be met with an error message.

Anime Stars Codes FAQ

Q: How often are new codes released? A: New codes are released every week, usually when the new update drops or when the game hits a player-count record or similar milestone.

Q: Do codes for Anime Stars ever expire? A: Codes usually last for a very long time, but there is still a chance that the developers might deactivate them.

Q: Where can I look for codes myself? A: The best place to check is the Anime Stars Discord server.

That does it for our list of Anime Stars codes. Make sure to redeem all of the active codes while you can, as some may only be available for a limited time. For more lists, including our Anime Origins codes list and Wonderland codes list, check out the Guides category here at Gamepur.

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