Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event – start date, maps, rewards, and more

The Apex Legends Thrillseekers event will soon be giving players another reason to jump the game’s recently added Arenas mode. There will be all manner of prizes up for grabs, a new map to explore and fight it out over, and a whole lot of bragging rights to fight for.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Start date and time

The Thrillseekers event will begin on July 13, and will run until August 3. The event should be kicking off at around 10AM PT.

New Map – Overflow

Image via Respawn

A new map will be the focus of the event, providing lane-focused battles for area control thanks to large, lava-filled structures that separate the areas. This will make tactics that do not establish a pattern of behavior extremely important, and gut instinct will be a vital tool for any teams on this map.

Rewards

Image via Respawn

The event, which runs for three weeks, will feature three week-long reward tracks.

Week one gives you a chance to unlock the Rampart Wastelander Set, which includes a matching gun charm, weapon skin, and a Legendary Rampart skin.

Week two grants Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals, and Apex packs.

Week three includes the Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin, along with other goodies.

Each day, players can earn over 1000 points from challenges that will refresh daily. The event also includes stretch challenges that reward four unique badges if they are completed during the event.

There will also be three specific badges you can unlock—one each week—for reaching certain milestones in Arenas:

Week 1 Badge: Play 20 Arena Games Total

Week 2 Badge: Get 100 Knockdowns Total in Arenas

Week 3 Badge: Deal 12,000 Damage Total in Arenas