Are legendary Pokémon shiny-locked in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

There are several legendary Pokémon you can encounter during your adventure in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These legendary Pokémon are epic encounters, giving you the chance to capture some of the best Pokémon in the game. A big question surrounding them is if they’re going to be shiny-locked, preventing you from catching their shiny versions.

We can confirm that the legendary Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are not shiny locked. Therefore, you will have a chance to encounter shiny versions of these incredible Pokémon during your travels. If you’re trying to force a legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to battle them consistently and then leave before the encounter is over if they’re not shiny. By trigging the battle again, you’ll have a chance for the legendary to appear as its shiny version.

For shiny hunters, it’s exciting to hear that these legendary Pokémon are not shiny locked, which means that outside of special events, these Pokémon would only appear as their traditional versions. Suppose you’re keen on hunting these powerful Pokémon and adding them to your shiny collection. In that case, both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl feature several exclusive Pokémon, such as Lugia, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune for Brillant Diamond and then Ho-Oh, Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno for Shining Pearl.