Are there eggs and breeding in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

You’ll be on the hunt for several Pokémon as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can find them all over the area, and ensuring you have the correct supplies available to you will make your journey that much easier. In previous Pokémon games, you had the chance to place two Pokémon in a nursery, and eventually, have them create an egg together. Can you receive and hatch eggs through Pokémon breeding in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

While eggs and hatching them has been a common feature in multiple Pokémon games, you won’t be able to do that in Pokémon Legends. You don’t need to worry about placing a pair of Pokémon in a nursery and waiting for an egg to appear after completing other activities. Instead, any Pokémon you can encounter and catch will be somewhere in the wild. If you’re looking for an earlier version of a particular Pokémon family, you’ll need to seek them out somewhere in the world or search in the space-time distortions.

For many Pokémon players, it might be a bit disappointing to hear. When Pokémon hatched from eggs, they had the chance to come out and learn specific eggs moves. These moves were only available if a Pokémon hatched from an egg and no other method.

Even though this will not be making an appearance in Pokémon Legends, there are plenty of Pokémon for you to catch in the Hisui region.