Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Shadowheart In BG3

Shadowheart is tasked with keeping the party alive in Baldur’s Gate 3 and giving her certain Feats will make her more effective at her job, whether it be healing allies or blasting enemies with the wrath of Shar. This is because her magic can be made stronger or her armor made more effective, both of which have their benefits during a Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

Shadowheart is a half-elf Trickery Domain Cleric. If you’re not playing a Bard, Cleric, or Druid, keep Shadowheart in your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, as it will take a long time before you find another healer as good as her. If you’re playing as Shadowheart using her Origin, keep her as a Cleric, and feel free to tailor the rest of your party as you see fit.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 2’s Slayer Form Makes Surprise Return In Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadowheart’s Best Feats In Baldur’s Gate 3

Image By Larian Studios

Shadowheart will receive a Feat at levels 4, 8, and 12. This limits your options, but some choices are better than others. As a Trickery Domain Cleric, Shadowheart has powers that aid the Stealth checks of the party, but she’s not particularly sneaky herself, so you have the opportunity to make her fit in with the Rogues using Feats. The best Feats for Shadowheart are:

Ability Improvement : This lets you add 2 points to one stat or 1 point each to two different stats. Shadowheart has a Wisdom of 17 (her spellcasting ability) and a Dexterity of 13, so use Ability Improvement to bring Wisdom up to 18 and her Dexterity to 14 , adding one to the modifier of both. Then, when she reaches level 8, use Ability Improvement again to boost her Wisdom to 20 , where it maxes out. You do it in this order because you can’t max out her Wisdom with a single Feat, as spending both points at level 4 will only bring it up to 19, which has the same modifier as 18 (due to it using D&D rules, where stat modifiers go up on even-numbered levels.)

: This lets you add 2 points to one stat or 1 point each to two different stats. Shadowheart has a Wisdom of 17 (her spellcasting ability) and a Dexterity of 13, so , adding one to the modifier of both. Then, when she reaches level 8, , where it maxes out. You do it in this order because you can’t max out her Wisdom with a single Feat, as spending both points at level 4 will only bring it up to 19, which has the same modifier as 18 (due to it using D&D rules, where stat modifiers go up on even-numbered levels.) Heavily Armored: This Feat gives you Heavy Armor Proficiency and a Strength point. Shadowheart only has a Dexterity modifier of +1, so she is a great fit for wearing heavy armor, so long as you don’t care about her not being stealthy. If you prefer Shadowheart to have a high defense over sneakiness, take this Feat, followed by Ability Improvement later .

This Feat gives you Heavy Armor Proficiency and a Strength point. Shadowheart only has a Dexterity modifier of +1, so she is a great fit for wearing heavy armor, so long as you don’t care about her not being stealthy. . Medium Armor Master: This Feat removes the Disadvantage on Stealth checks when wearing medium armor and increases your potential Dexterity Armor Class bonus from +2 to +3. If you want Shadowheart to be sneaky like the rest of your party, give her this Feat, and take Ability Improvement later on. But if you don’t care, then select Heavily Armored instead.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s The Level Cap?

Boosting Shadowheart’s Wisdom via Ability Improvement will make her healing spells more potent (as most heal extra based on your spellcasting modifier), and her status effect spells will be harder to resist. Alternatively, making her more skilled with her armor will make it harder for enemies to kill her, and you need the healer alive to heal everyone else, so your biggest choice is between magical mastery or thicker armor.