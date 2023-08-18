Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats for Cleric in BG3

Clerics are one of the many Classes you can pick from in Baldur’s Gate 3. They have a wide variety of utility, although many typically use them as the team’s primary Healer, as they can unleash some truly amazing healing spells to keep their teammates alive.

Knowing what type of Feats they should learn can be tough when it comes to making sure a Cleric is appropriately used. The best choices come down to how you plan to use your Cleric; their flexibility can make it challenging to know which ones to grab. Here’s what you need to know about the best Feats you can give Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Best Feats for Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most notable Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Shadowheart. She begins the game as a Cleric and will typically be the party’s Cleric, unless your character starts as one, or you want to bring one with your friends. A Cleric is not only essential to face off against the Undead and Fiends, but they can be excellent frontline tanks that are extremely durable, perfect for anyone who wants to lead the charge and protect their allies.

When building a Cleric, make sure to balance out your Martial abilities with our Magical choices. Cleric pairs extremely well with Paladin and Druid, with Paladin providing even more healing Spells, and I found that his combination made Shadowheart an incredibly powerful asset. These are some of the best Feats I used for my Shadowheart Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3, and they were great for getting my Monk/Rogue character out of trouble.

Feat Feat Description Charger Charger is a more aggressive feat for a Cleric that wants to burst forward to the front of a battle. With it, they unlock the Charger: Weapon Attack and Shove abilities, where they surge forward, and can hit a target without causing Opportunity Attacks, which is a great way to get them facing off against the strongest enemies. I had Shadowheart using this often to reach my Monk and Karlach, who had already taken several hits. Durable You can never go wrong giving your Cleric the Durable Feat. This increases their Constitution score by 1, and they regain full Hit Points each time they take a Short Rest, which is a great way to ensure your Cleric is always ready for any Baldur’s Gate 3 fight, primarily when they’re stuck in hostile territory. Lucky Lucky is also a great Feat to have in your pocket when you’re in trouble. It gives your character three Luck Points where they can have Advantage on Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, or Saving Throws, and they can also use them to force an enemy to reroll an Attack Roll against them. It’s a great way to protect your Cleric or make sure a particularly powerful Spell hits during a battle. Magic Initiate: Druid You can never go wrong with giving your Cleric additional Spells. A good way to do this without using any of the precious Spells that you get when you level up is to teach your character Magic Initiate: Druid, where they can learn a handful of Druid Spells. These Spells utilize Wisdom, the save Ability Score that Cleric uses, making them an excellent pairing, but you can always switch this up for the Spellcasting classes, such as Bard, more Cleric spells, Sorcerer, Warlock, or Wizard. Polearm Master What makes Clerics excellent is they can use Spears, Halberds, Glaives, and Pikes, and you can further optimize this by leaning into the Polearm Master, where your Cleric can use a Spear and Shield at the same time. Polearm Master gives your Cleric the chance to use a Bonus Action to use the butt of their weapon in combat, and they can make an Opportunity Attack with their Extra Reach weapon when an enemy gets in range. If you place your Cleric right in the middle of a fight, they can prevent enemies from getting too far away from them. Sentinel Similar to Polearm Master, Sentinel is another good choice you can give your Cleric. With this Feat, your Cleric can attack an enemy if that enemy attacks an ally when they are in weapon range of your Cleric. They also have Advantage on any Opportunity Attack they make, and if they hit a foe with this attack, the target cannot move for the rest of their turn. However, a character with Sentinel cannot use this Feat if an ally also has Sentinel, so it’s good to make sure only one character in your party has it on their character sheet. Shield Master More often than not, a Cleric in your Baldur’s Gate 3 group will be using a Shield. You can encourage this build by giving them the Shield Master Feat, where they get a +2 bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws while they hold one, and if a spell forces them to make a Dexterity Saving Throw, they can use a shield to diminish the effects. If they fail the Saving Throw, they take half the damage, and no damage if they succeed the Saving Throw. It’s a powerful asset, especially if you throw your Cleric into the front of a fight. Tough Tough is a Feat you can never turn down, especially if your character is at the front of a fight. With it, your Cleric’s Hit Point maximum increases by 2 for every level they’ve gained, which means in Baldur’s Gate 3, they’ll gain a bonus of 24 Hit Points by the time they hit the maximum level. 24 Hit Points is extremely helpful and a great way to keep them in a fight, especially as the primary healer. War Caster Finally, we have the War Caster Feat. With it, your Cleric has Advantage on all Saving Throws that maintain Concentration on their spells, and they can use Shocking Grasp as a reaction to a target moving out of melee range. For a Cleric in the thick of a fight, you can never go wrong with throwing Shocking Grasp on a target, plus, they need to keep up their Concentration checks on many of their spells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clerics are an extremely versatile class in Baldur’s Gate 3, which can make narrowing down their Feats a trying time. However, some of the best choices lean into their spellcasting or augmenting them as a frontline tank for your party. Keep in mind how you play your Cleric when considering what Feats to grab as you level up, or multiclass, with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party.