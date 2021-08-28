Best characters in KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Tier List

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a turn-based RPG based on a popular anime series of the same name. Since the game is a gacha, there are several summonable characters available. These characters possess a unique set of skills and attributes, which help you progress in the game. That said, not every character is viable, and some are simply stronger than others. To help players pick the right character, we’ve put together a list ranking every character in the game.

S+ Tier

Melissa – Treasure Hunter

Iris – Royal Holiday

S Tier

Cielo – Dancer Adventurer

Chris – High-Flying Thief

Megumin – Nice Explosion!!

A Tier

Aqua – Nature’s Beauty

Erika – Axel Hearts

Amy – The Happy Maid Experience

Dust – Delinquent Adventurer

Arue – Best Bod

Wiz – Ice Witch

B Tier

Mia – Mischievous Beast Girl

Lia – Dancer Adventurer

Cecily – Bunny Girl Propaganda

Yunyun – Megumin’s Friend

Mitsurugi – Good Boy Dealer

C Tier

Kazuma – Shut-In No More

Darkness – Get Out of the Hotsprings Before You Faint!

Keep in mind character tier list is subjective, and it can vary according to a player’s preference and playstyle. Furthermore, different quests demand a different set of characters which can influence the tier list as well. Ultimately, players should try different characters and see which one suits them the best.