The 10 best games to play on Xbox Series X (2022)

The Xbox Series X is an absolute beast of a machine that provides a lot of power and performance to your games. And it is these games that are one of the most important things to consider since a console is only as good as the games you can play on it. Luckily, the Xbox Series X has plenty of great games that you can be playing on it right now. These games are our top ten favorites:

Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

We start off with arguably what will go down as the game of the year for 2022. Elden Ring is a thrilling RPG that involves an incredible open world, a gripping story, and some incredibly challenging bosses. And as far as content goes, Elden Ring has plenty of it. If you’re looking for a game that you want to sink your teeth into, it’s hard to go wrong with Bandai Namco’s hit title.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Image via Bungie

The new era of Destiny 2 launched on the same day as the Xbox Series X, and it’s still going strong. Beyond Light brought a ton of changes with an epic, new storyline, and better yet: it’s all available on the Xbox Game Pass. So if you are jumping on to that service with your Series X, you have no reason to not play this game.

Forza Horizon 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forza Horizon 5 took off in late 2021, and it’s hasn’t stopped yet. The racing game takes players to Mexico, where users will need to navigate different environments, take part in on and off-track racing, and explore new content that is added on a regular basis. Oh, and we should mention that Forza Horizon 5 also has two DLC packs, one of which takes drivers to the world of Hot Wheels. Can you beat that?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to the world of Vikings with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Valhalla takes players back to the world of the Dark Ages, tasking users to conduct raids and grow your settlement to become one of the most powerful entities in the Viking world. Assassin’s Creed games always seem to get it right, and with plenty of content to go around, it’s hard to go wrong with Valhalla.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Image via Xbox

Halo Infinite is the latest game in the iconic gaming franchise, but the Master Chief Collection is perfect for those who want more of it. The Master Chief Collection includes six games from the franchise, including Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4. And, this game has been optimized for the Series X, meaning it does have 4K support and can run up to 120 FPS on the console. Now, Master Chief gets an even bigger stage to stand on.

Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Have you ever wanted to build you very own world? Minecraft users have been able to just that for years, and the possibilities are nearly endless. The hit title is also easily obtainable, thanks to the fact that is available via Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves

Image via SeaOfThieves.com

This pirate game has completely taken over Xbox thanks to Rare’s frequent and plentiful game updates. It now is a wonderful sea-faring adventure where you can team up with friends to plunder treasure and fight off other players. It is also being optimized for the Series X to give it 4K and 60 FPS capabilities. Plus, we can’t forget about the regular content updates that continue to roll in for this game.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Image via Steam

The long-running Yakuza series’ newest game, Like a Dragon, is on the Series X. It continues the wacky, absurd style while telling a story of corruption and criminals. It brings a very engaging, turn-based combat system and a deep RPG system that is very accessible. It comes with a ton of performance modes and they all take advantage of the console’s power.

Far Cry 6

Screenshot by Gamepur

Far Cry 6 might be a fictitious title, but it certainly harkens back to historical governments that have previously existed in Latin America. Ubisoft’s latest entry into the Far Cry franchise takes players to Yara, where guerilla fighters attempt to wrestle the power of the country away from the dictator of the nation, Anton Castillo. Far Cry games always seem to balance between intensity and insanity, and this game is no different. Just make sure to not refer to Anton Castillo as Gus, as that might not go over too well.

Powerwash Simulator

Image via Square Enix

The title might sound odd to some, but Powerwash Simulator has quite a bit to offer. In Powerwash Simulator, players can grow their very own power washing business, cleaning throughout the town and ensuring that everything is clean as can be. Powerwash Simulator is one of the top-rated games on the Xbox platform, and we can see why.