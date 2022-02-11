Best moveset for Florges in Pokémon Go

Florges is one of the many Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go, and how you use it is up to you. You’ll have several opportunities to use it against other players, in raids, or against Team Rocket grunts, depending on the situation. But you want to make sure it learns the correct attacks to use in battle. In this guide, we cover the best moveset to teach Florges in Pokémon Go.

Florges is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Poison and Steel-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. It has a higher CP in the game, meaning it’s likely going to be considered to be used in PvP for the Ultra or Master league.

These are all of the attacks Florges can learn.

Fast moves

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) 2 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) 1 turn

Vine Whip (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) 2 turns

Charged moves

Disarming Voice (Fairy-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Petal Blizzard (Grass-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 95 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

When it comes to the fast move choice for Florges, you have a few choices. Your best option will be vine whip, as it provides the highest amount of energy per turn. Although vine whip does half the damage of razor leaf, it makes up for that damage by giving Florges twice as much energy, making it a far more useful to allow Florges to use its charged moves throughout a battle.

Next, we have the charged moves. These are the more powerful attacks that are going to be used during the critical moments in a battle. Given the range of attacks, we highly recommend going with disarming voice and psychic. Typically, moonblast the is the go-to option for a Fairy-type, but disarming voice is far more useful given the low energy requirement, and the 70 attack power. The second attack, psychic, is a solid move to use against Poison-types, a weakness for Florges.

The best moveset to teach Florges is the fast move vine whip and the charged moves disarming voice and psychic.