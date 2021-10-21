Best moveset for Gourgeist in Pokémon Go

Gourgeist is the evolved form of Pumpkaboo, and you’ll be able to capture it in Pokémon Go to use in PvP or pit it against powerful PvE raids. When it comes to making the most of a Pokémon, it not only comes down to stats but the best attacks it can learn. Unfortunately, every Pokémon in Pokémon Go can only learn a handful of moves, so you have limited choices. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best moveset to teach Gourgeist.

Because Gourgeist comes in four different sizes, this Pokémon has several unique stats. Of the four choices, the best option is to go with the super size version of Gourgeist, and we’ll be using those stats in this guide.

Gourgeist is a Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant to Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water-type moves. Gourgeist is resistant to several Pokémon that frequently appear at the top of the ranks for the Great and Ultra Leagues, but its moveset is not as optimal as it could be.

These are all of the moves Gourgeist can learn.

Fast moves

Hex (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Fire Blast (Fire-type) – 140 damage and 80 energy

Foul Play (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy

Seed Bomb (Grass-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When selecting Gourgeist’s fast move, you need to pick between hex and razor leaf. Both are solid choices. Of the two, hex provides Gourgeist with more energy per turn, while razor leaf does more damage. When it comes down to it, hex is the better option due to the amount of energy you’ll be receiving compared to razor leaf.

For the charged moves, you have several choices available to teach your Gourgeist. of the four options, you always want to go with shadow ball. It’s a powerful Ghost-type move that can deal 100 damage for only 55 energy, making it a bargain of an attack. If you unlock the second charged attack, we highly recommend seed bomb. It’s a low energy attack that does a decent amount of damage, giving players the option to bait a shield from an opponent, opening them up for an attack from shadow ball.

The best moveset to teach Gourgeist is the fast move hex and the charged moves shadow ball and seed bomb.