Aipom and Ambipom are Normal type Pokémon, which can be first encountered in the Cobalt Coastlands. While not impressive looking at first glance, Ambipom boasts enough Speed and Attack to make it a worthwhile Pokémon to add to your collection. Here is the best Nature for Aipom and Ambipom in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Ambipom, as mentioned, has a base Attack of 100 and a base Speed of 115. It’s other stats are middling at best, with a 66 for its Defense and Special Defense, and a 75 for its HP. You really should focus in on letting Ambipom get in and deal some damage, but with the understanding that it will fold when hit with almost any attack. Therefore, Ambipom’s best Natures are either Adamant or Jolly, with Adamant being slightly more valuable due to the Agile/Strong Style system.

Ambipom’s move pool leaves a lot to be desired, unfortunately. Your choices are Iron Tail, Fire/Thunder/Ice Punches, Shadow Claw, Double Edge and Double Hit. The rest of Ambipom’s moves are Special Attacks, and unfortunately, aren’t worth much due to Ambipom’s low base 60 Special Attack stat. There are several Normal types that outclass Ambipom in damage and survivability, so unless you’re a die-hard fan, you may wish to replace Ambipom at the first opportunity.