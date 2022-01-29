You know them, you love them. Bidoof and it’s less-popular evolution, Bibarel, are early game Normal Pokémon found as part of the tutorial missions. Bidoof isn’t particularly strong, or swift, but more than makes up for it with tremendous cuteness. If you want to get the best one possible, you definitely want to know the best Nature for Bidoof and Bibarel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Bibarel gains Water sub-typing on evolution, but unfortunately doesn’t gain much else. Average stats across the board, with the highest stat being 85, means that unfortunately Bibarel will never turn any heads or last long enough in a fight over stronger choices. However, if you’re dedicated to the cause, the best Nature would be Adamant to take advantage of that 85 Attack.

Bibarel’s move access is varied, thankfully — Aqua Tail, Double-Edge, Iron Tail, Stealth Rock, Bulldoze, Crunch and Swords Dance round out some decent type coverage. If Bibarel has a chance to, Swords Dance buffing alongside Strong Style choices will allow them to potentially sweep through opponents — but again, due to middling defensive stats, Bibarel cannot take a hit at all. It would be for the best to replace Bibarel with a stronger Water type at first opportunity.