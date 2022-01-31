Best Nature for Electrode and Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the Noble Pokémon you encounter during the story, Hisuian Electrode’s boss fight is an electrifying challenge of your dodging capability. Once you decide to add one to your team, however, you’ll find that not a lot has changed from old to new aside from gaining a Grass sub-typing. Here is the best Nature for Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The stats from Electrode-K to Electrode-H hasn’t changed in the slightest. This means that Electrode-H’s star stat is Speed, with an incredibly fast base 150 allowing it to zip around. However, middling defenses of 70 and 80, and a below average 80 Special Attack doesn’t allow for Electrode-H to do much damage. As such, you want to boost it’s damage output wherever possible, and so a Modest Nature is recommended. Timid is usable as well, but with such a high Speed stat, you don’t really need anymore.

Electrode-H’s movepool is similar enough to Electrode-K as well. Your heaviest-hitting choices in Special Attacks are Thunderbolt, Thunder, Energy Ball and Hyper Beam, in addition to it’s new signature move, Chloroblast. Chloroblast has a base attack of 120, which is a very heavy hitting Grass-type move — but it comes at a high cost, damaging your Electrode-H and reducing it’s action speed as well. Finally, don’t forget about Electrode-H’s ace-in-the-hole — Self-Destruct. Even with a low Attack, Self-Destruct will severely damage, if not take out entirely, nearly anything it hits.