Best Nature for Kricketot and Kricketune in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Kricketot and Kricketune are early-game Bug Pokémon, located sporadically throughout the Obsidian Fieldlands. They can be hard to located, due to their small size, but enough of them populate to make sure that you see at least a few during your travels through the region. If you’re wondering what the best Nature for Kricketot and Kricketune is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, read on.

Kricketune, it should be noted, is a very weak Pokémon that is outclassed on every level by other Bug-types. This is due to Kricketune’s low total stat total of 384 — it’s highest stat is 85 attack, which is average at best. Kricketune should not be used in any capacity, but if you’re seeking a challenge, we recommend Adamant as its Nature. You should try to capitalize on its highest stat the best you can.

Kricketune’s movepool is limited as well — Kricketune has access to Bug-type staples such as X-Scissor, Swords Dance and Leech Life, but also access to a few off-type moves as well in Aerial Ace and Rest. This doesn’t change much, however — Kricketune folds like a wet paper towel at the first hint of damage, so Leech Life and Rest won’t do much to save it from fainting.