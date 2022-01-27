Each Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be unique and different from the others you encounter. The stats of a Pokémon are critical to how they operate in combat, and a way you can influence specific stats is by a Pokémon’s nature. When you start the game, you’ll select one of three Pokémon that will have different natures from the others. Rowlett will be one of these options, and the type of nature it has does matter. In this guide, we’ll cover the best nature for Rowlett in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Rowlett is a Grass-type Pokémon, meaning most of its attacks will be physically based. Because of this, we recommend focusing on increasing Rowlett’s attack stat as much as possible. You’ll want to choose between the Lonely or Naughty natures. The Lonely nature increases Rowlett’s attack but decreases its defense, whereas the Naughty nature increases Rowlett’s attack but lowers its special defense. Both are solid choices.

There are a handful of other natures that also increase Rowlett’s attack. These are some of the alternative options you can select.

Adamant (increases attack, lowers special attack)

Brave (increases attack, decreases speed)

Hardy (increases attack, decreases attack)

How you build your Rowlett is up to you, and thinking about the type of attacks you will use in combat. We believe Rowlett with a higher attack power will be far more useful to you when battling Pokémon in the wild and encountering the Noble Pokémon.