If you have save data from Pokémon Sword and Shield, and have cleared the game, you can unlock a quest to capture Shaymin, a Mythical Pokémon that first debuted in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. Shaymin may not seem like much at first glance, but is a powerhouse waiting to be unleashed. Here is the best Nature for Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Shaymin has two forms — a Land Form, which is the form that you find Shaymin in, and a Sky Form. Sky Form can be activated by using the Gracidea Key Item on Shaymin during the daytime — and Sky Form is the form you want to be using in combat. Land Form has a base 100 in all stats, which is not particularly exciting. Sky Form, on the other hand, has a 127 in Speed and a 120 in Special Attack, allowing it to outspeed and deal heavy damage before most opponents. As such, Shaymin-Sky’s best Nature is Modest or Timid.

Shaymin-Sky’s movepool is quite good for it’s typing — you have access to Psychic, Dazzling Gleam, Energy Ball, Earth Power, and unique access to Seed Flare, a powerful Grass attack that can lower the target’s defensive stats. Combined with Recover and Sleep Powder access, Shaymin-Sky can fit into several roles on your team.