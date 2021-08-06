As is the case with all PC games, the performance your build can carry out with the game will primarily rely on your graphical settings. There is no one size fits all thing with PC games, so you will need to do a little bit of experimenting to see what works best for you. Back 4 Blood is a game that you will want to get the best performance possible out of while you fight through hordes of Ridden. If the game stutters or looks ugly, it will be a starkly lesser experience. Here are the best PC settings for Back 4 Blood.

Window Mode – Fullscreen

Screen Resolution – Set your preference, but we use 1920 x 1080

Anti Aliasing – TAA

Nvidia DLSS – Quality (If available)

Motion Blur – Your preference, we turn this off

Chromatic Aberration – Off

Adaptive FX Quality – On (makes no big difference)

Field of View – Your preference, we use 100

VSync – Off unless you get screen tearing

Limit FPS – Off

Quality – High

Post Processing Quality – Medium

Texture Quality – High

Effects Quality – Medium

Shadow Quality – Low

Foliage Quality – High

HDR – Off

Brightness – 50 (the in-game brightness has been altered a lot since the technical alpha, so you should not need to alter this too much)

Contrast – 0

Saturation – 50

Graphics API – DirectX 12 (if available)

Sharpening – FidelityFX (always keep this on)

Resolution Scale – 100