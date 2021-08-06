Best PC settings for Back 4 Blood
Get the most out of your game.
As is the case with all PC games, the performance your build can carry out with the game will primarily rely on your graphical settings. There is no one size fits all thing with PC games, so you will need to do a little bit of experimenting to see what works best for you. Back 4 Blood is a game that you will want to get the best performance possible out of while you fight through hordes of Ridden. If the game stutters or looks ugly, it will be a starkly lesser experience. Here are the best PC settings for Back 4 Blood.
- Window Mode – Fullscreen
- Screen Resolution – Set your preference, but we use 1920 x 1080
- Anti Aliasing – TAA
- Nvidia DLSS – Quality (If available)
- Motion Blur – Your preference, we turn this off
- Chromatic Aberration – Off
- Adaptive FX Quality – On (makes no big difference)
- Field of View – Your preference, we use 100
- VSync – Off unless you get screen tearing
- Limit FPS – Off
- Quality – High
- Post Processing Quality – Medium
- Texture Quality – High
- Effects Quality – Medium
- Shadow Quality – Low
- Foliage Quality – High
- HDR – Off
- Brightness – 50 (the in-game brightness has been altered a lot since the technical alpha, so you should not need to alter this too much)
- Contrast – 0
- Saturation – 50
- Graphics API – DirectX 12 (if available)
- Sharpening – FidelityFX (always keep this on)
- Resolution Scale – 100