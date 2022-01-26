Best Scourge build in Guild Wars 2

Elite Specializations are a feature that can change the way you play your traditional class in Guild Wars 2. With each new expansion released there have been Elite Specializations released as well, and with End of Dragons around the corner, there’s a whole new set on the way.

For the Necromancer, there are two choices for Elite Specializations, the Reaper or the Scourge, each with its own unique playstyle. One of the draws of Guild Wars 2 remains the freedom to switch your character between a pure DPS build, to a tankier one and then back again without much effort. It’s also what makes it so confusing, but in this guide, we’ll show you the best Scourge build for your Necromancer.

Condition Based Scourge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this you’ll need to make sure that the following weapons are being used:

Staff

Scepter and Torch or Dagger

The Staff gives your character the typical Necromancer skills, granting you range to move outside of dangerous melee enemies. The Scepter stacks bleeding on its auto-attack, and the two attacks provided by the Torch or Dagger can stack a ton of conditions such as Torment, Bleeding. The Torch grants the added benefit of Might when the number 5 skill is used, however, the number 5 skill of the Dagger corrupts Boons on enemies into Conditions. Which one you’d like to use is a personal preference.

For your Healing and Utility skills you’ll want to select the following ones:

Sand Flare

Blood is Power

Signet of Undeath

Trail of Anguish

Plaguelands

These can be changed out based on your personal preference, for instance, if you’d like to run a Minion build, you can place those in the Utility skills. However, these are the skills that give you the most survivability, condition damage, and support capability.

For your Traits you’ll want to select the following:

Soul Reaping – Unyielding Blast, Soul Barbs, and Dhuumfire.

Curses – Plague Sending, Master of Corruption, Lingering Curse/Devouring Darkness.

Scourge – Fell Beacon, Desert Empowerment, and Demonic Lore.

It is possible to swap in the Death Magic Trait line instead if you’re running Minions.