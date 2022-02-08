Best Shinies in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus boasts some of the most mesmerizing shinies we have ever seen. Apart from the Pokémon from past generations, the game introduces 9 new Pokémon along with their shiny forms. Since there are so many shinies to hunt, we’ve compiled a list comprising the best shinies in the game.

Shiny Hisuian Avalugg

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to its original form, shiny Hisuian Avalugg has a big axe around its mouth; however, it is orange in color, unlike the original silver one. The color around its feet also changes, perfectly complimenting the axe’s color.

Shiny Hisuian Voltorb/Electrode

Screenshot by Gamepur

The shiny version changes Voltorb’s red coloring to greyish black. Although it’s very simple, the change does make the Pokémon stand out. This also holds for Voltorb’s evolution Electrode.

Shiny Hisuian Samurott

The only starter to make the list, shiny Hisuian Samurott, is a sight to behold. The Pokémon already looks fantastic in its base form, but its shiny form gives it another dimension. The horn on its head, along with the structure around it, turns white, which perfectly matches the already present white whiskers.

Shiny Hisuian Zorua

Screenshot by Gamepur

The combination of blue and white gives shiny Hisuian Zorua a majestic look that is sure to turn around heads. Its skin changes from white to grey, and the eyes go from orange to green.

Shiny Hisuian Zoroark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the Voltorb and Electrode, where they maintain the same color palette even after the evolution, shiny Hisuian Zorua completely changes upon evolving into a Zoroark. All the orange turns purple, whereas Zoroark legs change from white to grey.