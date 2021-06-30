Best Teams for FIFA Mobile 21

FIFA Mobile 21 doesn’t have specific teams for players to hop into games with. Instead, you’re are encouraged to build up their own ultimate team from different players from across the world. You can even go back in time and use your favorite footballing Icons if you want to grind for them. With that being said, it’s tough to nail down to exact best team because it’s always changing with EA Sports constantly pushing out new players through various promos. That said, we’ve collected some of the best players at each position below to help you build your dream team.

Goalkeeper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goalkeeper position has a few solid options, but the real standout is Team of the Season Jan Oblak. The 105 OVR keeper is in a class of his own, though he is very expensive. You can drop down to his 100 OVR TOTS version, but the 105 is the best of the bunch. Another option is UEFA Champions League Peter Gulacsi, who isn’t as highly rated but does have Bundesliga links and good stat distribution.

TOTS Gianluigi Donnarumma is a solid option from the Serie A, while TOTS Keylor Navas does the same for Ligue 1. If you’re rocking a Premier League backline, consider going with TOTS Ederson or Alphonse Areola.

Centerbacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

TOTS Ruben Dias stands tall as one of the best centerbacks money can buy. Joining him are TOTS versions of players like Stefan De Vrij, Jose Fonte, and Marquinhos. UEFA Champions League Aymeric Laporte and Antonio Rudiger can also do the job for you in the center.

Raphael Varane’s TOTS isn’t as overpowered as it is in the console version of FIFA 21, but he’s still a good player in the mobile game. And UEFA Champions League Eder Militao can help firm up your backline.

Fullbacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jordi Alba’s TOTS card is at the top of the class at this position, but TOTS Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Theo Hernandez (the 99 OVR version) aren’t far behind. Stepping down a very small tier, we have TOTS Joao Cancelo, Kieran Trippier, Nordi Mukiele, and Zeki Celik.

Outside of those players, look at guys like TOTS Juan Cuadrado, James Tavernier, or UEFA Champions League Zaidu Sanusi.

Central Defensive Midfielders

Screenshot by Gamepur

TOTS Casemiro is the pick of the litter here. Behind him are TOTS players like Andre, Marcel Sabitzer, Franck Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Leon Goretzka, and Tomas Soucek.

For slightly cheaper, but still good players, look at someone like TOTS Declan Rice. He’s not going to be cheap, but isn’t quite as expensive as some of the other players.

Wide Midfielders

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lorenzo Insigne’s TOTS card takes the cake here. He’s just so speedy on the wings, making him an ideal player for the position. Just behind him are TOTS Federico Chiesa, UEFA Champions League Marcus Thuram, Top Transfer Stephen El Shaarawy, TOTS Domenico Berardi, and TOTS Jonathan Bamba.

You’ll also find success with lesser TOTS players like Filip Kostic, Marcus Rashford, Silas Wamangituka, Angel Correa, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry.

Central Midfielders

Unsurprisingly, UEFA Champions League N’Golo Kante leads the pack at this position. The man led his Chelsea squad to a Champions League victory and this card reflects that. Star Pass Pogba is certainly worth a mention though, as one of the better box-to-box options.

TOTS players like Joshua Kimmich, Casemiro (99 OVR version), Ilkay Gundogan, Marcos Llorente, and Frederico Valverde round out the top tier. Then, you’re looking at guys like TOTS Serge Milinkovic-Savic, TOTS Teji Savanier, or UEFA Champions League Jude Bellingham.

Central Attacking Midfielders

Screenshot by Gamepur

The 105 OVR version of Kevin De Bruyne takes the top spot here, though 103 OVR TOTS Bruno Fernandes isn’t far behind. 101 OVR TOTS Lionel Messi is, of course, worth consideration, as is UEFA Champions League Kai Havertz.

The lower-rated versions of both De Bruyne and Fernandes are both good options if you don’t have the coins for the top-tier versions. You can also pick up TOTS players like Rodrigo De Paul, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lucas Paqueta, Pedro Goncalves, or Nabil Fekir.

Wingers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Messi also has a 106 OVR TOTS card that plays very well on the right wing, while UEFA Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo can more than hold down the left side of the pitch. UEFA Champions League players like Kylian Mbappe, Riyad Mahrez, and Eden Hazard are also good options.

You also can’t go wrong with TOTS players like Neymar, Mo Salah, Heung Min Son, Leon Bailey, and Oyarzabal.

Strikers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Robert Lewandowski is the cream of the crop at the striker position with his 106 OVR TOTS card. Just behind him is Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 104 OVR TOTS cards. Neymar’s UEFA Champions League card also can’t steer you wrong.

The next tier includes TOTS players like Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, Andre Silva, Ben Yedder, and Luis Muriel. For slightly cheaper options look to TOTS players like Diego Mauricio, Patson Daka, Jordan Larsson, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. EA is constantly adding new players and we haven’t included the icons you can earn in the game. If you spend enough time leveling those players up, they can out pace the players we’ve mentioned above.