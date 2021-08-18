Best weapons in Roblox Jailbreak

Picking the right weapon in Roblox Jailbreak can be a game-changer. Whether you’re playing as a cop or a criminal, you’ll always need a good weapon to get you out of tight spots. Although there are many weapons in the game, not all of them are worth using or viable. Here are the best weapons you can use for an easier time in Roblox Jailbreak.

Uzi

Image via Roblox Jailbreak Fandom

Boasting an incredible fire rate, Uzi is one of the best weapons in the game. Excelling in short to mid-range combats, Uzi is capable of decimating opponents in one round. It’s also fully automatic, which makes the gun very easy to use and control.

Sniper

Image via Roblox Jailbreak Fandom

For the purpose it serves, Sniper is hands down the best in its category. Roblox Jailbreak doesn’t have a big pool of long-ranged weapons, and Sniper is the only decent option available. The gun’s damage scales with distance, reaching 80 damage at maximum distance. Furthermore, Sniper is also good for eliminating AFK players and players riding a helicopter or car.

AK-47

Image via Roblox Jailbreak Fandom

AK-47 is a versatile weapon fit for every situation. It has a lower fire rate when compared to Uzi but boasts better damage and range. The gun can hold upto 30 bullets, so you can easily take down multiple in a single clip.

Rocket Launcher

Image via Roblox Jailbreak Fandom

Pick this weapon up and wreak havoc on the entire map. Rocket Launcher is a killing machine that destroys everything it touches. It can sweep out a hoard of enemies within seconds and is excellent for dealing AoE damage. However, it is costly and might not be bang for the buck in every scenario.

Shotgun

Image via Roblox Jailbreak Fandom

Unlike Rocket launcher, Shotgun comes at a low price but can have the same impact. It is deadly in close combat dealing upto 30 damage if every pellet connects. Additionally, it has a decent spread on its fire, making it ideal for taking down vehicles.