Is it better to sell or dismantle equipment in Lost Ark? – What to do with old gear

Lost Ark is an RPG MMO, so you had better believe you will be picking up a lot of gear. The question is, should you dismantle it or sell it? Old gear might not be needed for builds once you have outgrown it, but that doesn’t mean that it is not an important resource.

Should sell or dismantle gear in Lost Ark?

This is an interesting question for players looking to get the most return out of everything they do in Lost Ark. Without a doubt, the best way to deal with old gear is to dismantle it rather than selling it. While selling it will get you currency, that can be picked up via all manner of means in the game.

Dismantling the gear will get you a random selection of items that can have greater value, depending on their rarity. The way to do it is to simply dismantle the items as you no longer need them, freeing up space in your inventory. The “Junk” that this creates can then be sold at a later time.

This means you don’t have to do so much running back and forth to vendors and merchants to keep a reasonable clean inventory, which is something of a blessing when you are out exploring the world of Lost Ark.