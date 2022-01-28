Big Buizel, Little Buizel request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Dorian has a real love for the Pokémon Buizel. He has one at his side at all times. Recently, he discovered that Pokémon come can grow to different sizes. Now all he can think about is that there might be a Buizel larger than his. Time to hunt down another Buizel for him. Here is how you can complete the Big Buizel, Little Buizel request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this request, you will need to locate Dorian. He can be found at the town entrance that leads to Prelude Beach. This is the entrance that you walked through at the beginning of the game when you first arrived in Jubilife Village. Talk to Dorian and he will tell you that he wants you to catch a Buizel that is large than his.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have already caught a Buizel big enough for the request, you can turn it in immediately. If you have not, make your way to the Fieldlands camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Buizel can be found southeast of where the camp is located. It is best to check along the river area since it seems most of the Buizel spawn around there. Dorian is looking for a Buizel that is at least 2′ 8″ tall. Once you catch one, return to Dorian for your reward.