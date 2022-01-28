You’ll find that the Alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are some of the toughest Pokémon you can encounter in the game. These are giant versions of the regular Pokémon you can find wandering around the world, and they have glowing red eyes to show their increased aggression. You’ll have the option to battle and catch them while you travel throughout the areas, but these Pokémon are tough. A big question you might be wondering is can Alpha Pokémon respawn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Thankfully, even if you defeat an Alpha Pokémon, these Pokémon respawn in their areas. They do not reappear immediately, though. An Alpha Pokémon won’t return for quite some time, so we recommend exploring other parts of the area and exploring different locations in Hisui before trying to find that Alpha Pokémon again.

Despite being only stronger and larger than the traditional Pokémon, an Alpha is hard to catch. They have a low chance of being caught, primarily because they have a chance of coming with effort values already awarded to them. Effort values are typically what Pokémon earn for defeating specific Pokémon later in the game, but catching an Alpha Pokémon means it might already have these points, giving it a boost to particular stats in the game.

We recommend trying to defeat these Pokémon, but be prepared to run. They’re large and powerful.