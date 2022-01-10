Can you catch a shiny Diglett in Pokémon Go?

Diglett is one of the many Kanto region Pokémon that initially appeared in Pokémon Go when the mobile game was first released. Because it’s one of the first, plenty of players who started the game have likely encountered many of them. But how many of these Digletts have been shiny? If you’re hunting down this Pokémon’s shiny version, you still have to work for it. Here’s what you need to know about if you can catch a shiny Diglett in Pokémon Go.

We can confirm that Diglett’s shiny form is in Pokémon Go, and you have a pretty good chance of encountering it. It’s a common Pokémon, so you can expect the standard odds of finding one in the wild like most traditional Pokémon in the game. While Diglett came out with the game in 2016, the shiny form was not available until Earth Day in 2019. If you’re on the hunt for a Diglett, whenever it appears more frequently for an event, there’s a good chance you might find a shiny one.

If you’re trying to catch a Diglett during a Spotlight Hour, you might find a shiny version, but you do not receive an increased chance. You do not receive any increased odds when trying to catch a shiny version during this event, but it’s a good opportunity to earn more Pokémon Candy while it’s happening.

Diglett’s shiny form can be captured in the wild, as a raid reward, from eggs, or from Field Research tasks. The Alolan Diglett variation also has a shiny form, released during the third anniversary in 2019.