Can you catch a shiny Kyurem in Pokémon Go? – December 16, 2021

Not every Pokémon has the same chance of appearing in Pokémon Go. Many of them cycle out of the game, and Kyurem is one of the legendary Pokémon that appears every so often. You’ll have to beat it in five-star raids alongside other trainers if you want to catch it. When capturing it, what are the chances that you can encounter a shiny version of Kyurem in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the shiny version of Kyurem has arrived in the mobile game. Whenever you battle and defeat it in a five-star raid, there’s a chance it could appear as a shiny version in the end. The shiny version has a low probability of appearing, but there’s still a chance. When Kyurem was originally released, there was no shiny version at all.

If you want a chance to find a shiny version, we recommend starting five-star raids or using Remote Raid passes to work alongside other players worldwide. Kyurem is a formidable combatant, so the more trainers you have working together to beat it, the better.

Kyurem will only be available in Pokémon Go from December 16 to 31. It will disappear when 2022 begins. After that, we don’t know when it will be returning to the mobile game.