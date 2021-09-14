Can you catch a shiny Mesprit in Pokémon Go? – September 14, 2021

Mesprit is one of the three Lake Guardian Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to capture this Pokémon in five-star raids from September 14 to October 1. You’ll only be able to find Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions. If you’re looking to tackle this Pokémon, you may want to reach out to other players who live in these regions to invite you to these raids. While playing Mesprit, what are the chances of capturing its shiny version?

Starting on September 14, Mesprit’s shiny version will be available to everyone worldwide. It will have the same chance as the other raid Pokémon, where everyone has a one in 20 chance of a shiny version appearing at the end of the raid. Sometimes you can get lucky with your first raid, but it could take you a few tries to encounter a shiny Pokémon after completing the five-star raid. You might get lucky, and another trainer offers to trade you a shiny version.

Mesprit will be available until October 1, and after that, it’s going to disappear again. It’s been about a year or so since the Lake Guardians were last featured in five-star raids, and it might take another year or so for them to return. If you’re eager to capture its shiny version now, we highly recommend it, but you may have to map out where other trainers are and where Mesprit has a chance of appearing. We do expect its shiny version to return when future raids appear.