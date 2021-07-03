Can you catch a shiny Tepig in Pokémon Go?

For Tepig’s Community Day in Pokémon Go, players are receiving a bonus with the exclusive day. Not only will you receive an Emboar that knows blast burn if you evolve a Tepig during the event, starting on July 3 at 11 AM and ends at 5 PM in your local time zone, but the event also debuts Tepig’s shiny form. This Pokémon’s shiny form will be available when the event kicks off in your area.

What’s great about Community Event, unlike Spotlight Hour events that happen every Tuesday, is that they increase the chances of players encountering a shiny Pokémon. Plus, Tepig will be spawning all over the place in your area. You’ll be encountering so many, you’re better off clicking on the Tepigs you encounter to see if they’re shiny. If they’re not, you can walk a short distance and find even more not too far away.

Following the Community Day event, Tepig’s shiny form will remain in the game. Whenever you find a Tepig in the wild, or you receive a Tepig encounter for a special research or timed research reward, there is a chance the Pokémon could be the shiny version. Tepig’s shiny form will remain in Pokémon Go moving forward, giving all players the chance to add a new shiny to their collection potentially.