There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go, and a handful of them are exclusive to specific events that appear in the game for a limited time. If you want to catch them before they disappear, you’ll need to act fast. For those keen to add a Flower Crown Togekiss to their collection, can you evolve Flower Crown Togepi in Pokémon Go?

It has been confirmed that you can evolve a Flower Crown Togepi during the Spring Into Spring 2022 event for Pokémon Go. Some players were hesitant about this when a player reached out to the Niantic help desk, and the team tweeted they could not confirm it themselves. It was later reported that Togepi could be evolved, giving players the chance to find the base form of this Pokémon family with a flower crown and eventually have it become Togekiss.

If you were worried, you had only to seek out the second form, Togetic, you won’t have to do this. The Flower Crown Togepi will be available for you to catch and evolve. If you’re looking to catch a Flower Crown Togepi, you’ll be able to find one by hatching eggs. Alternatively, Togetic has the chance to appear in the wild during the Spring Into Spring 2022 event, but it’s much more difficult to encounter and catch.