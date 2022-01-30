Can you find Kantonian Growlithe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Growlithe has been a popular Pokémon ever since its debut in the first generation of Pokémon games. This fire-type has a widely beloved evolution in Arcanine that is the perfect fit for dog lovers anywhere, and it’s pretty reliable to have in a battle as well. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Hisuian version of Growlithe was introduced. While that obviously is exciting, can you get the original Kantonian Growlithe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

At least as of this writing, we have not seen the original Kantonian version of Growlithe or Arcanine appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. While most games in the series do not have multiple forms of Pokémon in them, this one does have that in parts. For example, if you enter space-time distortions, you have a chance to encounter Johtonian Sneasel, even with a Hisuian form prominent in the game with an exclusive evolution.

While the usual Growlithe and Arcanine are not in the game yet, there is always the potential for Pokémon Legends: Arceus to have some kind of DLC expansion and add them in the future. It could potentially arrive with a free update to the current space-time distortions. Regardless, if you are a Growlithe fan, you are stuck with the current Hisuian rock-type version.