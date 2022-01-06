Can you get a shiny Mega Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go?

Whenever a new Pokémon arrives to Pokémon Go, there’s a big question if you can receive a shiny version of it or not. Whenever a brand new Pokémon makes its debut, typically, the answer is no. For Mega Aerodactyl, it works differently because it’s a mega evolution of Aerodactyl, a Pokémon that has been in the game for several years. Here’s what you need to know about getting a shiny Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon Go.

You won’t be able to find a Mega Aerodactyl following any encounters in the game. Instead, when you want to have a Mega Aerodactyl on your team, you need to evolve a standard Aerodactyl. You can do this using the Mega Aerodactyl energy you collect. You’ll be able to collect this energy by completing Mega Raids. In addition, you might earn them from specific field research tasks or Timed Researches available in Pokémon Go.

Because you only receive a Mega Aerodactyl from a standard Aerodactyl through evolution, if you want a shiny mega Pokémon, the standard Pokémon will need to be shiny. Aerodactyl has a shiny form in the game, which means you can evolve it into a Mega Aerodactyl to use in the game as long as you have a shiny one in your roster. You can have a single mega Pokémon in use at a time.