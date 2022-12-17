Can you get Hisuian Avalugg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Hisuian Pokémon are regional variants of old Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These regional variants are part of an evergreen feature introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon and feature fun and unique reimaginings of some of your favorite Pokémon. Now, fans are excited to see which of their beloved creatures will get a new form. In the case of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are new Pokémon variants for Pokémon such as Growlithe and Voltorb. Another one of these variants is a Hisuian Avalugg, now with a bit of rock in it.

However, Hisuian Pokémon have not had much time in the spotlight. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still a new game, and its standing as a side game has fans of these new Pokémon wondering if they will get to see them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Is Hisuian Avalugg available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Are Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, there are not any Hisuian Pokémon available to catch or evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While the original Avalugg is in the game, only its standard version is. This means you cannot catch or trade a Hisuian Pokémon at this time.

However, Hisuian Avalugg will still be included in the game, just not at the time of this writing. Once Pokémon HOME is made available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the floodgates of Hisuian Pokémon will open. You’ll be able to transfer over your Hisuian Avalugg, alongside other favorites such as Hisuian Zorua, Kleavor, and Wyrdeer. Other Pokémon from other generations will also be made available in the game.

Keep an eye out for when Pokémon HOME drops this Spring for a full list of what past Pokémon will be available in Scarlet and Violet.