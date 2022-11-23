Are Hisuian Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Hisuian Pokémon are alternate forms of existing Pokémon that lived in Hisui, the Sinnoh region from the past. Hisuian Pokémon were at the forefront with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the most recent mainline title of the Pokémon franchise before the release of Scarlet and Violet. Even though Scarlet and Violet do not take place in Hisui, several early screenshots for the titles show that Hisuian Pokémon like Hisuian Zoroark and Kleavor are in the games. Does that mean you can capture Hisuian Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet like in Legends: Arceus?

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales surpassed 10 million in three days, despite repeated reports of performance issues

Are there Hisuian Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

Image via The Pokemon Company

From our playthroughs of the games, there aren’t any wild Hisuian Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. It wouldn’t make sense for Hisuian Pokémon to exist in Scarlet and Violet since Legends: Arceus takes place in a far-out past and an entirely different region. Scarlet and Violet take place in the Paldea Region and has no direct connection with Hisui or Sinnoh.

While Hisuian Pokémon can’t be found in the wild of the Paldea Region, it doesn’t mean you can’t have Hisuian Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. You will need to transfer Hisuian Pokémon from your Pokémon Home subscription, but there is a catch.

How to transfer Hisuian Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokémon Company

At the time of this writing, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are not compatible with Pokémon Home yet. Home will be added to the titles sometime in the spring of 2023. When Home becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet, you can transfer the Pokémon you have stored in Home over to the games.

Related: How to complete Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow request guide in Pokémon Legends Arceus – All Alolan Vulpix locations

To do that, you need to open the Pokémon Home app on your Switch. Pick Legends: Arceus from the Pokémon Menu, and bring over any Hisuian Pokémon from your Pastures in Arceus to the empty boxes in Home. Head back to the Pokémon Menu and then select Scarlet or Violet. Transfer any Hisuian Pokémon you stored in boxes at Home into your boxes for Scarlet and Violet, and the Hisuian Pokémon should be in your copy of Scarlet or Violet.

Sometimes The Pokémon Company will have regional variants of Pokémon become available via DLC or updates. Pokémon Sword and Shield eventually gained most Alolan Pokémon through the Isle of Armor DLC expansion, and players can also receive an Alolan Vulpix in Legends: Arceus. Any future DLC for Scarlet and Violet may have Hisuian Pokémon and other regional variants.